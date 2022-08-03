The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

2022 Goat Rodeo, Er, Midterm Elections, Just Got Interesting

Over the weekend, a U.S. drone strike killed the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman Al-Zawahri.

This has obvious national security implications because al Qaeda remains a threat. Al Qaeda’s loss is will likely create a power struggle as new leaders fight for control, and in the meanwhile, no one is in charge. This is a big eff’ing deal, as President Handsome Joe Biden would say.

But as we say at Mock Paper Scissors ALL THE DAMN TIME, we know nothing about nothing 'bout international stuff, and we’re The Internet’s Band of Incorrigible Spitballers® and Cult Failure Since 2006, so why are we talking 'bout this?

E-Z, chaps and chappettes: the issue of the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal just got taken away from Team Evil’s 2022/2024 talking points. If the Republicans bring it up, the reply is: 1) Barack Obama killed Osama bin Laden and B) Biden killed his successor. What have YOU done for us lately?

Senatorette Graham, channeling his inner Grandpa Walnuts wants to go in for another forever war:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/2022-goat-rodeo-er-midterm-elections-just

