Herschel Walker Mumbles About Debating Warnock In October

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 17:17 Hits: 2

During Hannity's Tuesday program, the Georgia Republican candidate for US Senate at long last mumbled about being part of a debate against Senator Rafael Warnock.

Will you debate Rafael Warnock," Hannity asked?

I bet Hannity knew the answer before the show began, and this was supposed to be some breaking news thingy.

"Well, I'm gonna open this up on your show. Right now, I have accepted a debate in Savannah, Georgia, in his backyard, that we can debate Oct 14th," Walker said.

"And this debate is gonna be about the people," he said.

On what topic does Walker think he will be debating? Fruitcake? The apocalypse? Are the end times upon us?

Walker then listed his prepared talking points about pipelines and whatnot, against Warnock.

Sean Hannity always provides infomercial time for Republican candidates - it's his job.

"And now he can quit talking and show the people that he's gonna stand behind his words and show up for the debate."

Warnock has been asking for a debate for weeks. Walker has been the candidate that refuses to talk to the people.

The former football player has been criticized heavily for refusing to debate the Democratic Senator, and as The Atlanta Journal Constitutional Journal put it, "Accused of cowardice, Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate"

