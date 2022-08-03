Clusterf*** Of The Year: Alex Jones Trial Is Off The Rails

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 17:42 Hits: 2

I feel so bad for Judge Maya Guerra Gamble.

She has had to explain to Alex Jones what "perjury" is. As my colleague Conover pointed out, the judge looks like she wants to throat punch him.

Don't we all! Imagine if you believed everything Alex Jones said and then came across this:

Alex Jones now admits Sandy Hook was “100% real”, but then plays the victim. pic.twitter.com/zsfs4PB8np — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 3, 2022

But here's what the judge said instead of throat punching him:

JUDGE GAMBLE: You're already under oath, to tell the truth, you've already violated that oath twice today...it seems absurd to instruct you again that you must tell the truth while you testify, yet here I am. This (pointing to the witness stand) is not your show. You have to tell the truth."

Alex Jones's testimony can only be described as a perjuryathon. The plaintiff's attorney ran ramshackle over him. Dramatic! read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/clusterf-year-alex-jones-trial-rails