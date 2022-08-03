We Just Checked, And Yes, Rand Paul Is Still An A-hole

Articles

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is suddenly worried about the economy, so much so that he's against the veteran toxic exposure bill. It's weird because his party is OK with sending young people to war, but they are not OK with taking care of them if veterans suffer from burn pits. Paul's amendment to help offset the cost by reducing foreign aid was voted down. Jinkies, I wonder if he's explicitly talking about reducing assistance to Ukraine?

"This bill puts our economy, though, at risk by creating presumptions of service connection for the most common ailments," Paul said of the bill, which would expand benefits for veterans who are suffering illnesses due to toxic exposures, according to The Hill.

"This bill would cost hundreds of billions of dollars at a time when the national debt is climbing over $30 trillion, and inflation is at a 40-year high," he said out loud.

"But the federal debt was created by Congress and not our vets, and those who served the armed services should not be the ones to pay the cost for government mismanagement," Paul added.

Paul said his amendment, which failed 90-7, would create a 10-year moratorium on foreign assistance administered through the United States Agency for International Development, except for funds designated for Israel. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/rand-paul-still-ahole