McCarthy Lies: Pelosi Did Invite Republicans To Taiwan

Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed to Fox News's Harris Faulkner that Speaker Pelosi refused to take any Republicans to Taiwan, making it appear she didn't reach out to the GOP.

However, the right-wing Washington Times reported on July 28, that Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited other lawmakers to join her on her trip to Taiwan including the top-ranked Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul.

"How do you unite your country? Pick a common enemy, right? So about Taiwan," McCarthy said.

"But where [Pelosi] really made a mistake. I support her. I would have gone with her if she asked. She didn’t take one Republican," he said.

"So if you really want to make a strong statement, that America’s making a statement, don’t make it partisan, don’t take all Democrats."

"But just take another Republican. And had she done that, it’s a much stronger voice of what she is trying to do."

Does McCarthy lie just to lie? Of course, going on Fox News usually allows Republicans and their acolytes to lie with impunity.

Members of Congress should be above this type of pettiness. But of course, today's Republican Party depends on the Klan Mom and QAnon mom for fundraising. This is where the GOP is.

Telling the truth or being honest is frowned upon by the MAGA evangelicals.

A few hours later, Gillian Turner (who does have some integrity) busted McCarthy's obvious lies.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/kevin-mccarthy-lies-speaker-pelosi-did