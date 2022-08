Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 20:37 Hits: 2

Afghan-American diplomat and foreign policy expert Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad speaks with NPR's Ailsa Chang on the U.S. killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/02/1115266990/ambassador-zalmay-khalilzad-on-ayman-al-zawahiri