Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 20:37 Hits: 2

Voters in Kansas are deciding Tuesday whether to amend the state's constitution and open the door to more restrictive abortion laws in the future.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/02/1115267004/kansas-votes-on-amendment-that-could-lead-to-tighter-abortion-laws