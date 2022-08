Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 20:55 Hits: 2

The DOJ argues that a restrictive new ban conflicts with a federal law that requires doctors to give pregnant women appropriate medical care, including abortion when necessary.

(Image credit: Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/02/1115272504/idaho-abortion-law-justice-department-lawsuit-emergency-medical-treatment