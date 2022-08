Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 21:50 Hits: 3

Liz Cheney won her House seat big in 2020. But splitting with Trump over election legitimacy and chairing the Jan. 6 hearings has her trailing a pro-Trump challenger by 20 points in a recent poll.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/02/1115267074/how-liz-cheneys-attempt-to-get-re-elected-as-wyomings-member-of-the-house-is-goi