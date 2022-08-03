The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cowboys And Women: Tex Never Had A Chance

A menstrual pain relief manufacturer set up a booth outside of the Calgary Stampede, where the cowboys are real macho and tough. But each and everyone of the guys crumpled under the pain produced by a menstrual cramp simulator. What really brings it home is the woman they showed hooked up to the simulator who never even blinked an eye in the face of the pain.

Which gave me a great idea. We need to set up some of these contraptions in the halls of Congress and state legislatures so that before a group of old, white men feel they know better than women what to do with their bodies, they get a reminder of what women go through already. Hopefully, it will make these misogynists change their minds. And if doesn't, tweak the power up to double voltage and the old coots won't be able to make it into chambers.

Open thread below...

