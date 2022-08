Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 00:33 Hits: 4

The question before voters in Kansas is whether to add an amendment to the state constitution that would say there is no right to an abortion there.

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/2022-live-primary-election-race-results/2022/08/02/1115321480/voters-in-kansas-are-the-first-to-decide-on-abortion-post-roe