Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 01:19 Hits: 7

It will be a tight race between incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Kansas state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, for leadership of the state in November.

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/2022-live-primary-election-race-results/2022/08/02/1115323825/kansas-governor-primary-results-kelly-schmidt-democrat-republican