'Sit Down': Judge Orders Alex Jones To Quit Being Gross

Right-wing conspiracy whacko Alex Jones is in court to determine how much he will have to fork over in defamation damages to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre.

Jones is a real piece of rancid sh*t that caused the Sandy Hook families emotional distress with his bald-faced lies about the mass shooting that took 20 students and six educators' lives. Jones repeatedly claimed on his sh*thole show 'Infowars' that the mass shooting was a staged government conspiracy to take away Americans' guns. He said this while the parents and family members were grieving. And, of course, Jones's followers harassed the family members.

Jones is still making a mockery of the Sandy Hook tragedy. While in court today, the right-wing nutjob appeared to be chewing gum.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Jones, "Spit your gum out, Mr. Jones." He said to her that he had a tooth pulled and was "massaging the hole with his tongue," then he tried to show the judge the inside of his mouth while standing up.

The judge told Jones, "Sit down."

Jones is making a mockery of the proceedings. He doesn't care that he hurt grieving families for money -- for clicks, and for attention. I'm not sure who makes me sicker, Jones or his followers. Why not both? I like to be equal about things.

