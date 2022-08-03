Fox Host Can't Seem To Answer Joe Manchin's Simple Question

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) has been making the rounds to defend a spending bill that includes direly needed funding for climate change, health care, and tax increases on corporations.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner hammered Manchin with questions about his support for President Biden's agenda and questioned his support for his party in the coming midterm elections.

And I am no fan of Manchin's, but oh boy, he wasn't playing around today.

"You've got a president whose approval rating is like as low as Congress's," Faulkner said as if she had no memory of Trump's unpopularity in the polls. "No offense, but when you get into the 30s, nobody is that popular, and that's the president."

Manchin shot back, asking Faulkner, "Harris, are you scared we're going to do something that'll help our country, and someone might take credit for that?"

For some reason, Faulkner appeared offended and said, "Of course not. My father served. Are you kidding?"

"Service is in the bible; that's what we do. We serve our fellow man and woman," she continued.

She obviously couldn't answer Manchin's question. Her answer just didn't make any sense.

"That's exactly what I'm doing, exactly it," Manchin told the host.

"Of course, don't make this personal because it's not," Faulkner said. "I'm simply asking that you've got a president who can't really help anybody on the campaign trail with the numbers he's rocking right now."

