Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is making an unannounced, but widely anticipated, stop in Taiwan. The move is expected to increase already heightened tensions between the U.S. and China.

(Image credit: Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/02/1114852740/pelosi-is-about-to-land-in-taiwan-heres-why-thats-a-big-deal