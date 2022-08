Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 18:54 Hits: 6

Zawahiri's death places al-Qaida in a precarious position, argues Colin P. Clarke of the Soufan Center. The question of succession will help shape al-Qaida now — and it may prove divisive.

(Image credit: Mazhar Ali Khan/Associated Press)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/02/1115154930/opinion-zawahiri-death-al-qaida-succession