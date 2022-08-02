$50K Or $50 Million? Fetterman Smacks Oz For Not Knowing Difference

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 00:33 Hits: 1

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is like the realest person ever. He's relatable, he's down to earth, and he's not a punk-ass b*tch-rich dude that thinks he's better than the rest of us. He is John Fetterman.

So, Fetterman is really good at the social media game, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, a gazillionaire, really sucks at messaging. Can you imagine a privileged, wealthy guy trying to represent the great people from Pennsylvania?

You just can't picture the man having lunch with you while sharing a massive Philly cheesesteak. He'd be all, "Pardon me, but where are the hors d'oeuvres? It's simply uncouth to eat a meal this way. Pffft!" while waving you off with his hand.

In a resurfaced video featuring Oz, he says, "Once you get about $40,000 of income, the value of money dramatically decreases in your life."

And the rich Republican claims there's no difference between $50,000 and $50 million.

"Like, how out of touch from reality do you have to be to literally say something like that???" Fetterman asked in a tweet.

I cannot relate to Mr. Fancy Turkish Pants. Like former President Donald Trump, Oz isn't a self-made rich guy. It started with his father.

In contrast, Fetterman owns one suit.

I actually don’t know anything about the only suit I own.

That’s the tweet. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/fetterman-calls-out-oz-not-knowing