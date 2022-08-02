J6 Defendant's Daughter After Father Is Sentenced: Lock Trump Up, Too

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 10:17 Hits: 6

Guy Reffitt of Texas was sentenced to over seven years in prison over his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and there was a lot of evidence against him. Reffitt, whose 19-year-old son testified against him, carried a firearm to the Capitol and recorded himself saying, "I just want to see Nancy Pelosi's head hit every fucking stair on the way out."

There was digital evidence, Telegram chats between Reffitt and fellow members of the Three Percenters militia group, text messages between Reffitt and his family, surveillance video from the Capitol, and video from a helmet-mounted GoPro camera Reffitt wore on January 6 that was later recovered from a hard drive found in his home when he was arrested.

Wait, there's more. There was a recording of a Zoom call between Reffitt and the leader of the Texas Three Percenters (also recovered from Reffitt himself), and secret recordings his son captured in the days following the riot, according to the Intelligencer.

Reffitt belongs in prison. He should have gotten more time.

"We took the Capital of the Untied [sic] States of America. What have you done today?" he wrote in a text during the siege.

Just minutes after Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 7 years in the Capitol riot case, his daughter called for "life in prison" for former President Donald Trump.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/j6-defendants-daughter-after-father