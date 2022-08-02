GOPers Now Pushing To Pass Burn Pits Coverage They Just Blocked

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 12:58 Hits: 6

How out of touch do you have to be that they didn't anticipate the uproar this would cause? To be fair, if a high profile person like Jon Stewart wasn't hammering them, the Republicans might have gotten away with their usual B.S. doubletalk. Via Politico:

Senate Republicans are reversing course on a veterans health care bill, signaling they’ll now help it quickly move to President Joe Biden’s desk after weathering several days of intense criticism for delaying the legislation last week.

Republicans insist their decision to hold up the bill, which expands health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances while on active duty, was unrelated to the deal on party-line legislation that top Democrats struck last week. The GOP blocked the bill hours after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced an agreement on a health care, climate and tax package — angering Republicans who thought the Democrats-only plan would be much narrower.

Regardless of their reasoning, the GOP was quickly forced to play defense against both Democrats and veterans’ advocates who were caught off-guard by Republican delaying tactics after the party greenlit a nearly identical bill in June.

