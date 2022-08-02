Carlson Scrambles To Bash Biden After Al-Zawahiri Op

Articles

Tuesday, 02 August 2022

Fox News' Tucker Carlson downplayed the news that top Al Qaeda leader and 9/11 planner Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a CIA drone attack, just to smear president Biden over the pullout of US troops in Afghanistan and for "forcing Putin to invade Ukraine."

Tucker looked desperate. Pretty amazing confluence to link together just to attack Biden, even for Putin's most coveted US media puppet.

And this right after Tucker yukked it up with Trump at the LIV Golf Sportswashing Tournament.

Carlson opened his Monday program saying that Biden was "boasting he has killed an al-Qaeda figure in Afghanistan, great," he said mockingly.

"Feel safer? Of course, you don't," Carlson proclaimed.

Carlson then read of his prepared talking points that blame Biden's removal of US troops from Afghanistan, even though it was Trump's negotiated deal with the Taliban.

Then Carlson bizarrely segued into blaming Biden for Russia invading Ukraine.

