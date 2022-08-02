Lauren Boebert Blames Venezuela Dog Consumption On Lack Of Guns

Articles

Tuesday, 02 August 2022

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said that a lack of firearms is to blame for the practice of eating dogs in Venezuela.

During an interview on Newsmax with host Sebastian Gorka, Boebert recalled how she had confronted Democratic politician Beto O'Rourke after he suggested that assault-style weapons should be banned.

"I was compelled to go to him because I saw that a disarmed populace -- if the citizenry in America is disarmed then we are no longer citizens, we are subjects," Boebert said. "You know here in America we have gourmet treats for puppies. We have these amazing groomers for dogs."

“In Venezuela, they eat the dogs and it started because they do not have firearms to protect themselves, to defend themselves against a tyrannical government,” she added.

The Daily Mail reported in 2018 that dog eating was not a new practice in Venezuela.

"Stray dogs are not a new problem in major cities of the country, with reports from two years ago suggesting that the nation's poorest have always hunted and eaten them," the report said.

