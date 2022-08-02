In Kansas, Anti-Choice Forces Are Lying And Lying To Win

Articles

Why are we not surprised that some anonymous anti-choice group sent out a confusing text to voters in Kansas to get them to vote “yes” on a measure that, if passed, would rewrite the Kansas state constitution to make abortion illegal? This comes as Kansans face one of the most important votes in the nation today—the first reproductive rights vote since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

The text read: “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health.”

According to The Kansas City Star, the message was sent out across the state, presumably to thousands of voters.

Currently, abortion is legal in Kansas up to 22 weeks’ gestation—one of the only states in the region where that is still the case. In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that bodily autonomy extended to abortion rights.

According to the ballot’s language, a “yes” vote on the Value Them Both amendment would mean:

