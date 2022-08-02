CNN Adopts Fox News' Talking Points On Killing Of Al-Zawahiri

Articles

CNN's Briana Keilar parroted the same talking points as Fox News' Brian Kilmeade to downplay the significance of taking out Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Earlier today on F&F, Kilmeade interviewed Biden national security spokesman John Kirby about the drone strike taking out the Al Qaeda leader and 9/11 planner.

Signaling he was happy about the strike, Kilmeade then pivoted to the idiotic notion that if Al-Qaeda were truly scared of the United States, they'd be hiding in the caves.

“I do think one would believe if the leader of al-Qaeda is not in a cave, or hiding out in the mountains of Pakistan, that he’s on the balcony in the capital, that al-Qaeda feels pretty good about their presence in that country and there is more than just one guy,” Kilmeade said.

Kirby quickly put the idiocy to bed.

A little over a half-hour later, CNN's Briana Keilar interviewed Kirby as well and framed the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri in exactly the same fashion.

“What does it say about the future of U.S. counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan that one of the most wanted terrorists in the world is comfortable on a balcony in downtown Kabul?” Keilar asked.

Kirby quickly dispatched that idiocy just as fast.

My friend over at Mediaite credits Don Trump Jr for coming up with the now-repeated meme, but I don't think Junior is smart enough to do so.

