Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022

Former President Donald Trump endorsed "Eric" ahead of Missouri's Senate primary on Tuesday in a Monday night statement, but he didn't specify which Eric. There is the woman-hating scandal-plagued former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, State Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and little-known Eric McElroy. No one knows which Eric Lumpy was referring to.

“There is a BIG Election in the Great State of Missouri, and we must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans, together with having powerful toughness on Crime and the Border,” Trump stated.

“We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country." he added. “I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when gave me landside victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

So, of course, because this isn't weird enough, two of the Erics expressed gratitude for the endorsement.

To recap, Trump couldn’t decide whether to endorse Eric Greitens or Eric Schmitt in the Missouri Senate race, so he just endorses “ERIC” the night before the election. Now both are graciously thanking him for his sincere support. pic.twitter.com/voE4Z3myOk read more

