Politics Podcast: All The Political News You Missed Last Week

Published on Monday, 01 August 2022

Last week Sens. Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer announced they had reached an agreement on a climate, tax and health care bill — an outcome that seemed unlikely just weeks ago. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how Congress has been passing a slew of legislation recently and whether that trend will continue with the new Inflation Reduction Act. Speaking of inflation, the team also breaks down how the latest economic debate — if the U.S. is entering a recession — could affect the midterm elections.

Finally, they cover some juicy political news from last week, including the relaunch of Andrew Yang’s Forward Party, which has joined forces with two centrist groups, and the Washington Post’s report that the Department of Justice is looking into former President Donald Trump’s actions regarding its Jan. 6 criminal investigation.

