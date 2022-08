Articles

Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022

President Biden briefly emerged from COVID isolation to announce that U.S. killed the top leader of al-Qaida, Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over as leader when Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

