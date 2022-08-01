GOP Lawmaker Wants To End Child Support Because Abortions

Category: World Politics Hits: 7
West Virginia Republican State Delegate Chris Pritt argued that the state should stop enforcement of child support because it could lead to fathers encouraging the mothers to have abortions:
GOP isn’t content with banning abortion, banning contraceptives, & blocking Medicaid expansion. Now WV Republican @pritt4thepeople wants to ban child support payments b/c requiring them might “incentivize abortion.”????????????♂️
It was never about life, it was always about control. pic.twitter.com/4ex9QQNiKm
— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) July 31, 2022
From Raw Story:
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/gop-lawmaker-wants-end-child-support