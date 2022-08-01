GOP Lawmaker Wants To End Child Support Because Abortions

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 August 2022

West Virginia Republican State Delegate Chris Pritt argued that the state should stop enforcement of child support because it could lead to fathers encouraging the mothers to have abortions:

GOP isn’t content with banning abortion, banning contraceptives, & blocking Medicaid expansion. Now WV Republican @pritt4thepeople wants to ban child support payments b/c requiring them might “incentivize abortion.”????????????‍♂️

It was never about life, it was always about control. pic.twitter.com/4ex9QQNiKm — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) July 31, 2022

From Raw Story:

