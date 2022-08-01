Death By TikTok: Chechen Mercenary Eliminated While Live-streaming

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 18:00 Hits: 6

Chechen mercenaries are known for posting inane online videos where they pose with their weapons and shoot at imaginary targets. Stupid exercises in false bravado. It's also a favourite activity of the leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. So when this young mercenary kept live-streaming, even while Ukrainian soldiers locked in on his position it was nothing out of the ordinary for them. As such, it's possible that he was the author of his own misfortune.

Source: Interia, Poland

One of the mercenaries fighting for Ramzan Kadyrov was broadcast live during the Ukrainian shelling. According to the Ukrainian media, a moment later he was killed when one of the missiles fell on his hideout. His last spoken words were to pay tribute to the deceased father of the leader of Chechnya.

He sat quietly in hiding, probably trying to show that he was not afraid of falling missiles. In his account, he used the slogan "Achmat - strength". This is a phrase in honour of the former president of Chechnya, Akhmat Kadyrov (he was assassinated in 2004 - ed.), The father of the current leader - Ramzan.

Moments later, a missile falls on the place where the soldier is hiding, you can see an explosion. "Chechen mercenary died during live coverage" - Ukrainian media write.

