Long Island's Best House Candidate Is Melanie D'Arrigo

Published on Monday, 01 August 2022

Blue America just dropped 4 new Facebook and Instagram ads covering Long Island this weekend— for the open 3rd congressional district, where progressive champion Melanie D’Arrigo is facing off against 3 conservative stooges, Josh Lafazan, Robert Zimmerman and Jon Kaiman.

The winner of the August 23rd primary will go head to head with Trumpist Republican George Santos in a newly redrawn district that went from a friendly partisan lean of D+6 to D+4.

The ads are targeted to reach voters in the 3rd district, particularly women (and their allies who like and respect women) before the primary to clearly illustrate how Melanie will be a much better Representative for them and their values.

Here’s why we enthusiastically endorsed her for 2022:

Melanie D’Arrigo is a healthcare advocate, mother of three, and fierce defender of reproductive justice and universal health care. To her, health care is a human right— and health care includes the right to choose. That’s why she supports universal healthcare and is proud to have put herself on the frontline for abortion access multiple times. And that’s why, “in a race full of wealthy, conservative men, you can trust a working-class mom to fight for reproductive justice.”

