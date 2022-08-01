Mark Levin Thinks Fraud And Forgery Aren't Criminal Acts

Articles

Fox News host Mark Levin, a platinum-rated Trump apologist ranted on Sunday that many of the plots to overthrow the free and fair presidential election of 2020 by Trump and his plumbers were not illegal.

Attempted forgery and election fraud is perfectly acceptable to Levin. Unless, of course, a Democratic candidate pulled these criminal and immoral stunts. Then he'd be calling for them to get the guillotine treatment.

Levin concocted a story that if states were bribed to lie about their election results then the vice president should be able to do something.

Levin also claimed our system was designed so that if Trump pressured his Vice President to overturn the election and the Vice President refused then the system worked perfectly.

"It's not supposed to be criminalized," Levin yelled, as if fraudulent documents are an ordinary thing.

I mean really? When has that ever happened in US history? A sitting Vice President refusing to count electoral votes because of pressure by his boss. Levin should market whatever he's smoking. That's some good sh*t.

Creating insane scenarios and what-ifs to justify the criminality of the entire coup by Trump and his henchmen is Levin's role these days.

"There's been no seditious conspiracy. What about the "so called" fake electors." Levin said.

