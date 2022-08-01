Fox News Cheers Biden's 'Huge, Huge Win'

Category: World Politics Hits: 9
The AP reports that Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda, who oversaw the attacks on 9/11 with Osama bin Laden, who was still promoting terrorism around the world, was killed in a drone strike by the CIA over the weekend.
The Washington Post reports that "The Central Intelligence Agency carried out a drone strike over the weekend in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to officials familiar with the matter."
Bret Baier on Fox News broke the story on their airwaves, "This is a major, major get."
Baier said this would be Biden's Bin Laden moment when he discusses it.
"This is a huge, huge, win for the US," Baier said.
President Biden is set to address the nation this evening about the operation.
It will be interesting to hear the bloodthirsty MAGA crowd downplay this news.
