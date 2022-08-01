Biden Addresses The Nation About Al-Zawahiri

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 23:16 Hits: 7

President Joe Biden addresses the nation about the successful drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Washington Post reports:

The United States has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda and one of the world’s most-wanted terrorists, who oversaw the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, alongside the group’s founder, Osama bin Laden, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

Both men escaped U.S. forces in Afghanistan in late 2001, and Zawahiri’s whereabouts had long been a mystery. Bin Laden was killed in a raid by U.S. forces in Pakistan in 2011.

The Associated Press first reported that Zawahiri was killed.

It was not immediately clear where and when Zawahiri died and what element of the U.S. government had carried out the mission.

The CIA carried out a drone strike over the weekend in Kabul, according to officials familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for the Taliban wrote in a tweet that an airstrike had been carried out “on a residential house” in the capital city.