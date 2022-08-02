Helping Fox Out Once Again

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022

You all know that the next story that Fox accurately reports will be the first one. This is nothing new. I still remember them trying to sell to the nation that palm trees grow in Madison, Wisconsin, in the dead of winter.

So it should come as no surprise that the good people at The Daily Show had to step up and help the Fox dunderheads with their reporting. They kept the actual reporting, which was accurate, but linked it up with the proper footage of the Trump syndicate. It's dirty work, but someone has to do it.

Open thread below...

