Where Have All The Flowers Gone? Stomped By Russians, Every One

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 11:37 Hits: 4

Two adorable little girls placed some sunflowers -- the national flower of Ukraine -- outside the gates of the Russian embassy in Washington, D.C. Then a Russian official of some sort pulled his car into the driveway area.

The Russian with anger issues got out of his vehicle, kicked the girls' sunflowers into the road, then quickly drove into the embassy parking area behind the gate. The angry orc was then spotted complaining about the sunflowers to a Secret Service agent at the gate.

Watch:

Young Ukrainian-American girl put flowers in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington D.C.

A Russian diplomat arrives minutes later and starts kicking the flowers. pic.twitter.com/NiYX0KAvos — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 31, 2022 read more

