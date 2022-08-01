Marge Is Pushing For Kids To Carry JR-15s To School. No, Really

Articles

With Republicans, the only answer to gun violence is more guns. Every single time. And even after the Uvalde mass school shooting in which 19 children were slaughtered while the good guys with guns, the police, did nothing even as the kids screamed for help. After all, who will protect the gun lobby if not for Republicans?

With at least 314 mass shootings in the U.S. alone in 2022, you'd think they'd toss out their tired old rhetoric and wake the f*ck up. But to do that, they would need a soul. We are the only country in the world with this problem.

WEE1 Tactical -- which doesn't even have a website -- is a new high-powered weapons manufacturer for the under- 18 demographic. It's like an AR-15 for your kiddos. Isn't that cool? Why not throw in some combat uniforms for the first graders, too? Helmets are another idea. And combat boots for when Jimmy from the 4th grade has to wade through his schoolmates' blood to get to the exit. And all of them should wear camouflage. I'm sure Marge would like that.

Marge thinks the new JR-15s are a super cool idea for your children.

"The kids at Uvalde needed JR-15s to defend themselves from the evil maniac that didn't care about laws," she scribbled. "At least they could have defended themselves since no one else did, while their parents were held back by police."

