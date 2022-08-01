Trump Also Planned To Build 'Wedding Tombs' On His Golf Course

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 14:27 Hits: 4

It was peculiar enough that former President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, was buried next to the first hole of her ex-husband's exclusive New Jersey golf club. Still, the story got even weirder, as does everything with the ex-president. As we noted, burying Ivana there provides Trump with a nice tax break. However, this plan has been in the works for years.

According to reports, Trump had plans in 2007 to build a mausoleum with four obelisks on his golf course in New Jersey. Those plans were soundly rejected by city officials who called the design "garish."

Via Yahoo News:

Originally, Trump's plans for the mausoleum — where he would eventually be interred — included a 19-foot-high, classical-style stone structure to be built at Trump National Golf Club, which features two courses, local news site NJ.com reported in 2012. The mausoleum would have included "four imposing obelisks surrounding its exterior and a small altar and six vaults inside," according to NJ.com. But, after encountering opposition from city officials who called the design "overwhelming and garish," Trump floated the idea of redesigning the structure as a "mausoleum/chapel," The Washington Post reported. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/garish-trump-also-planned-build-wedding