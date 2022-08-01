Arizona's Rusty Bowers On Trump: 'Rule By Thuggery And Intimidation’

Articles

Monday, 01 August 2022

Former House Speaker of Arizona Rusty Bowers told ABC News that he wouldn't vote for Trump again, because MAGA uses fear and thuggery to rule.

Bowers was ostracized by the Republican leadership in Arizona because of his testimony to the January 6 committee.

During his testimony, he explained how Trump tried to force his state to discount their 2020 election votes and declare him the winner.

Bowers, who took a principled stand against Trump's efforts to overthrow the January 6 election illegally, famously came out after his testimony and said he would still vote for Trump.

But now he's seen the light. It might have something to do with his longtime Republican colleagues tossing him into the scrap heap in favor of a narcissistic jackass who should be in jail as I write this.

Recently, Trump campaigned in Arizona and called this lifelong Republican a "RINO" and a "traitor."

"It’s surreal," Bowers replied.

Guest host Jonathan Karl asked Bowers to explain it all.

"They rule by thuggery and intimidation," Bowers said. "So, you know, they found a niche, they found a way, and it's fear, and people can use fear, demagogues like to use fear as a weapon, and they weaponize everything, and we all know it. But that’s not leadership to me, to use thuggery.”

