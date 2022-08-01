Ted Lieu Introduces Act Naming Russia As Terrorist State

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 August 2022

How many members of the GOP's Russia caucus are going to vote against it? Inquiring minds would like to know.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) is leading a bipartisan group of House members in sponsoring the Russia is a State Sponsor of Terrorism Act in response to their invasion of Ukraine. Those members include Reps. Joe Wilson (R-SC), Jared Golden (D-ME), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Tom Malinowski (D-NJ).

From Lieu's press release on the bill:

Upon introduction, the Members said: “The United States must use every tool we have to stop Russia from its violent aggression in Ukraine,” Rep. Lieu said. “Russia supports proxies conducting terrorism against civilians around the globe, from Syria to Ukraine. By designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, this legislation increases consequences on Putin’s murderous behavior. Drawing on sanctions authority originally created by Congress, the bill further isolates Russia and inflicts more economic consequences on Putin’s regime. I’m pleased to bring together a bipartisan coalition of members to champion this issue.” read more

