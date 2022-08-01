The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ted Lieu Introduces Act Naming Russia As Terrorist State

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Ted Lieu Introduces Act Naming Russia As Terrorist State

How many members of the GOP's Russia caucus are going to vote against it? Inquiring minds would like to know.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) is leading a bipartisan group of House members in sponsoring the Russia is a State Sponsor of Terrorism Act in response to their invasion of Ukraine. Those members include Reps. Joe Wilson (R-SC), Jared Golden (D-ME), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Tom Malinowski (D-NJ).

From Lieu's press release on the bill:

Upon introduction, the Members said:

“The United States must use every tool we have to stop Russia from its violent aggression in Ukraine,” Rep. Lieu said. “Russia supports proxies conducting terrorism against civilians around the globe, from Syria to Ukraine. By designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, this legislation increases consequences on Putin’s murderous behavior. Drawing on sanctions authority originally created by Congress, the bill further isolates Russia and inflicts more economic consequences on Putin’s regime. I’m pleased to bring together a bipartisan coalition of members to champion this issue.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/ted-lieu-introduces-russia-state-sponsor

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version