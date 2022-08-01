Fox Tries To Cover Up Herschel Walker's China 'Bad Air' Comments

Articles

Fox and Friends began the week by trying and failing to do some cleanup for Herschel Walker's flailing campaign for Senator from Georgia. They did this by making believe that when Walker went into a bizarre Green New Deal rant during a campaign stop, he was really talking about the Paris Accords.

Brian Kilmeade did his best to let Walker lie and obfuscate about his earlier weird remarks about his obsession with "law enforcement" and his hidden children.

The F&F co-host asked if Walker ever said he worked for the FBI, and Walker said he only trained with the FBI.

That is a lie.

Walker said he was an actual FBI "agent."

Walker said, "I worked for law enforcement you didn't know that either, did you?" "I spent time in Quantico, at the FBI training school... y'all didn't know I was an agent."

Lying is one thing about his FBI daze, but it's hard to discuss his words about climate change, and make them make sense.

Walker said, "So with all their bad air, but since we don't control the air, our good air decided to float over to China - bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got to clean that backup." read more

