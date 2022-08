Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022 12:25 Hits: 10

The speaker of the House will stop in four Asian countries this week, but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan. Rumors she might visit the island democracy has fueled tension with China.

(Image credit: Andy Wong/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/31/1114763259/nancy-pelosi-taiwan-asia-trip