Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 00:04 Hits: 6

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled its bobblehead of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The bobbleheads are expected to ship in September.

(Image credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/31/1114805480/ketanji-brown-jackson-bobblehead-supreme-court