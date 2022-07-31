Trump Wants WNBA Star Brittney Griner To Rot In Russian Prison

Articles

Sunday, 31 July 2022

Trump was interviewed by Clay Travis and Buck Sexton and claimed that the United States should not negotiate a trade with Russia to release a US Marine and WNBA star Brittney Griner because in his words she was "loaded up with drugs."

Was Griner carrying five kilos of heroin? No.

Was Griner carrying a hundred and forty-nine illegal Oxycontin pills? No.

A couple of grams of coke, maybe? No.

The "loaded up with drugs" crime was vape cartridges.

Griner plays in the off-season for a team in Russia and she flew there before the Russian invasion against Ukraine had begun. She has testified that she didn't realize she had the vape cannabis cartridges with her.

As usual Trump has to lie just to try and score political points against President Biden even if two Americans trapped in Russia's lives are at stake.

Most of whatever Trump says says is either a complete lie or a fabrication of the truth during any interview or rally and that is the case when he spoke about Griner's case to Buck and Clay.

"She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out — and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess."

"But we’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people. And he’s gonna get a free card and we’re gonna get her," Trump said.

