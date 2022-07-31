Trump's Pathetic Saudi-Backed Golf Tournament Couldn't Give Tickets Away

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022

Former President Donald Trump's ties to the LIV golf tournament -- which seeks to rival the near century-old PGA Tour -- are packed full of controversy. It's as if Trump dropped his trousers and took a giant sh*t all over the 9/11 families. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is financing LIV. And the Saudis were, of course, behind the 9/11 terror attacks.

And then there's the whole cutting up of a Washington Post journalist with bone saws that just seems distance-worthy. Like, get out of my face, you Saudi pieces of sh*t worthy. The LIV tournament isn't drawing a considerable crowd at least; tickets start from $1.00. That's not a typo. ONE DOLLAR.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

The golf itself, meanwhile, wasn't exactly supercharged—light crowds were spread across much of the vast grounds here on the first day of the tournament. Tickets for the Saturday session were available on stubhub.com for as little as $1. And Mr. Trump, well, acted like he owned the place. The high-profile group for Thursday's pro-am round produced an unusual scene: at least a dozen golf carts, including Mr. Trump's with the presidential seal, were on the same hole. It was also a rare glimpse into Mr. Trump on the course after rounds during his presidency were typically out of view from the press. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/sparse-crowd-trumps-saudi-backed-golf-0