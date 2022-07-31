'Women Against Matt Gaetz' Group Swells To 1,300 Members In First Two Days

Articles

Sunday, 31 July 2022

A group opposing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has exploded in size in recent days after he attacked the appearance of women who seek abortions.

At a rally in Niceville, Florida on Saturday, members of "Women Against Matt Gaetz" spoke out against the lawmaker.

"Women have had enough of him and had enough of his mouth speaking derogatory to women who are simply expressing their rights," group founder Samantha Hope Herring said,

according to WEAR-TV.

Herring told the station that the group had grown by 1,300 people in its first two days.

"By speaking up, we can organize together to vote him out. That's the number one thing we want to see happen. And we also are going to be asking Congress to censure Matt Gaetz," she explained.

Gaetz recently came under fire recently when he said abortion activists looked like "a thumb."

"Women all feel strongly about their rights being trampled on and having no respect even Matt has a mother. Can you imagine how embarrassed she is? All people have mothers and all mothers are women," activist Kathy White said at Saturday's rally.

Gaetz responded by telling WEAR-TV that he "is pro-life and wouldn’t have it any other way."

