'Horsesh*t': Lucas Kunce Slams 'Bush Toady' Ben Domenech

Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022

Blue America endorsed Lucas Kunce last week to be the Democratic nominee for the Senate in MO, and I have to say he is an impressive candidate.

Kunce is also an ex-Marine who has battled the effects of toxic burn pit chemicals from his time in the Middle East and like Jon Stewart, was appalled when Republicans turned their backs on the much-needed legislation to help veterans suffering the effects of toxic burn pits.

Kunce then took the fight to right-wing supporters by penning an op-ed on Fox News.com: "I was exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq; Republicans turned their backs on veterans like me"



I’m a Marine who was exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq. Republicans have turned their backs on veterans like me.

-- Many struggle with chronic respiratory issues. Migraines. Cancer. So imagine how we all felt on Thursday, watching all these Republicans, most of whom have never even worn the uniform, throw us a giant middle finger?

Kunce gave a detailed account of his time overseas in the military as well as dealing with the issues after being exposed. He argued it's time to do away with the filibuster if that's the only solution to pass real legislation to help the American people and veterans alike.

