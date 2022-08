Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 03:00 Hits: 6

My wife and I often joke about how when we were much younger and still dating that we would just be getting ready to go out at 9 or 10 pm. Now, we're both in our pajamas and maybe even in bed by that time. So this parody of Toto's Africa by Shirley Serban really hits home. The struggle is real.

Now you must excuse me. I feel a nap coming on. Just a napzzzzzzz......

Open thread below...

