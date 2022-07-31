Of Course: Trump Gets A 'Huge Tax Break' By Burying Ivana On His Golf Course

Articles

Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022

Former President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, was buried next to the first hole of an exclusive New Jersey golf club that her ex-husband owns. I'm not sure how that works. Will Marla Maples, his second wife, be buried next to the second hole, and Melania will be laid to rest at the third hole? This is pretty weird, but if you're the twice impeached one-term grifting president, it makes sense because it provides a nice tax break for Trump's golf club.

I guess one of her final requests was to be buried like a cat in the backyard.

When I saw this earlier, I thought it was a joke. Then I Googled it. Who gets buried at a golf course? And how can Ivana rest with Trump sweating over her grave all the time? pic.twitter.com/0sKkyo1amy — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) July 30, 2022

Ivana Trump died on July 14 from blunt force trauma after falling down the stairs in her Manhattan townhouse, then somehow ended up by the first hole of Donald's fancy pants golf club. According to the Detroit Free Press's Phoebe Wall Howard on Twitter, there's a reason for that.

