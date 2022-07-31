Mandela Barnes To Take On Ron Johnson For Senate Seat

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022 14:00 Hits: 2

Since the time that the Wisconsin Democratic primary for the US Senate started, there has been very little fluctuation regarding the candidates or their relative rankings. There were always four main contenders and several other lesser known candidates.

Of the main contenders, first place in any poll, private or public, was Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. Second was always the CEO for the Milwaukee Bucks Alex Lasry. Third place was consistently Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, who was unable to gain any traction, was always bringing up the rear.

But suddenly, with less than two weeks to go before the fall primary on August 9, the ways has cleared for Barnes. On Monday, Nelson dropped out and endorsed Barnes. A logical move since Nelson wasn't going anywhere and had issues with the other two candidates.

But on Wednesday, the political landscape shook when Lasry also dropped out to endorse Barnes.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/mandela-barnes-take-ron-johnson-senate