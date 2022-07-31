The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mandela Barnes To Take On Ron Johnson For Senate Seat

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Mandela Barnes To Take On Ron Johnson For Senate Seat

Since the time that the Wisconsin Democratic primary for the US Senate started, there has been very little fluctuation regarding the candidates or their relative rankings. There were always four main contenders and several other lesser known candidates.

Of the main contenders, first place in any poll, private or public, was Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. Second was always the CEO for the Milwaukee Bucks Alex Lasry. Third place was consistently Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, who was unable to gain any traction, was always bringing up the rear.

But suddenly, with less than two weeks to go before the fall primary on August 9, the ways has cleared for Barnes. On Monday, Nelson dropped out and endorsed Barnes. A logical move since Nelson wasn't going anywhere and had issues with the other two candidates.

But on Wednesday, the political landscape shook when Lasry also dropped out to endorse Barnes.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/mandela-barnes-take-ron-johnson-senate

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version