Josh Hawley's New Book On... Manhood

The jokes write themselves when it comes to Republicans.

And especially Sen. Josh Hawley.

During the last prime-time January 6 Select Committee hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley, who helped support an overthrow of the electoral college and gave a fist bump to the rioters, was exposed as a coward as the committee showed video evidence of Hawley fleeing from the insurrection that he helped foment.

On social media, print media and every other type of media, (except for creeps like Mark Levin) Hawley became an instant laughing stock.

A new punchline.

An instant meme.

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks.

Pt. 2: Benny Hill Theme pic.twitter.com/3cl6otJxiJ — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Hawley has joined the evangelical right-wing culture wars by focus on his version of masculinity. Really, you can't make this up.

