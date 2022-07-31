Fox News Host Grills Trump-Endorsed Candidate About 'Culpability' For Jan. 6

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022 15:25 Hits: 3

Fox News host Bret Baier grilled Michigan candidate for governor Tudor Nixon (R) but she refused to say that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Just days after being endorsed by Trump, Dixon showed up on Fox News Sunday for an interview.

"Do you think the 2020 election was stolen?" Baier asked.

"Well, it's certainly a concern to a lot of folks here in Michigan because of the way the election was handled by our secretary of state," Dixon opined. "She did things that were considered unlawful by a judge. We have to make sure our elections are secure and what happened in 2020 doesn't happen again."

Dixon accused Democrats of "bringing in Zuckerbucks," referring to funding from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

"So there were definitely things in the 2020 election that have left us concerned about how it was operated," she said.

"Yeah, but Joe Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes," Baier noted. "I covered the recount in Tallahassee, Florida in 2000. There were 537 votes that decided that election. 154,000 is a different thing. So are you getting to the point where you say on the stump that the election was stolen?"

Dixon again declined to give President Joe Biden credit for winning the election.

"I've always focused on the way the election was handled," she remarked, "[so that] we don't have people looking back and questioning what actually happened."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/fox-news-host-grills-trump-endorsed